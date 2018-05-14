Police see increase in thefts during transactions from online sales

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon Police are warning people who are trying to sell items online to be aware of juveniles who may just to try to take the items and run away.

Police say they have seen an increase in theft complaints during the exchange of items from online transactions. Police say suspects are using sites like Facebook Marketplace to contact sellers and arranging a time and place to meet. At the meeting, they take the item and run away.

Police are recommending that if you are selling an item and are meeting up to make a transaction, that you do it in a “safety zone” like a local police department. You should also not make a transaction without knowing the other person’s real name.

Anyone with information on these thefts should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.