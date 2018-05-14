Retired Allegan County K9 passes away

Posted 4:51 AM, May 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55AM, May 14, 2018

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- A West Michigan sheriff's department is mourning the loss of one of its own after one of its retired K9's passed away.

Retired Officer Talon passed away after serving 8 years on the department. Talon was just 10 years old.

Four of its current K9's are now equipped with military grade trauma kits and they're embroidered in memory of fallen Wayne State University police officer Sergeant Colin Rose who was killed nearly 2 years ago.

The kits, which cost just under $400,  were donated by the Officer Collin Rose memorial foundation in his memory.

Police say these first aid trauma kits are crucial in the field if a K9 is ever injured.

