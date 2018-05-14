Six Kalamazoo streets closed due to flooding

Posted 1:29 PM, May 14, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Heavy rain over Kalamazoo this weekend and Monday has caused flooding on some city streets.

The city announced that six streets are closed due to flooding:

  • Forest Street – from Park Street to Rose Street
  • Park Street – from Crosstown Parkway to Forest Street
  • Crosstown Parkway – from Rose Street to Park Street
  • Pitcher Street – from Crosstown Parkway to Vine Street
  • Dutton Street – from Portage Street to Jasper Street
  • Reed Court – from Reed Street to Stockbridge Avenue

Flood Watches and Warnings are in effect for several counties, including Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Allegan, Barry and Van Buren County. To see all the advisories, click here.

 

