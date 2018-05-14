Six Kalamazoo streets closed due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Heavy rain over Kalamazoo this weekend and Monday has caused flooding on some city streets.

The city announced that six streets are closed due to flooding:

Forest Street – from Park Street to Rose Street

Park Street – from Crosstown Parkway to Forest Street

Crosstown Parkway – from Rose Street to Park Street

Pitcher Street – from Crosstown Parkway to Vine Street

Dutton Street – from Portage Street to Jasper Street

Reed Court – from Reed Street to Stockbridge Avenue

Flood Watches and Warnings are in effect for several counties, including Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Allegan, Barry and Van Buren County. To see all the advisories, click here.