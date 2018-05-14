Suspended Michigan trooper arraigned on child porn charges

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper is on unpaid suspension and facing child porn charges.

Devin Michael Wilson was arraigned Friday in Newaygo County on charges including possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and use of a computer in the commission of a felony. State police say the 26-year-old Wilson was arrested Thursday when he reported for duty at the Hart post in western Michigan. MLive.com reports he remained jailed Friday afternoon.

Police say his arrest followed an investigation conducted by its Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Wilson joined the state police in 2012.

