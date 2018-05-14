× The health risks and benefits of vaccinating your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a controversial decision that not only effects the health of your kids but possibly the health and well-being of others. We’re talking about whether or not to vaccinate your children.

When you have six kids, like Kimberly Spaak, you get pretty good at counting.

“Being a mom is already so stressful and so hard and so when I see mom pitted against mom it breaks my heart because we should be banning together,” Spaak said, who refuses to vaccinate her kids.

But counting on others is not her thing.

“Nobody is going to take responsibility for my children except for me,” she said. “Whether my child gets injured taking a vaccine and there’s a reaction from it or whether they get some type of disease because I’ve made a choice to not get them vaccinated, ultimately, I’m the one who’s responsible,” Spaak said.

She and her husband made the decision to not vaccinate, after they say their nephew lost all motor skills because of vaccines. They started doing research and ended up deciding to go vaccine-free.

“The kids are healthy they don’t have to see the doctor a whole lot, can I attribute that to not having them vaccinated, I cannot but can I attribute it to the fact we live a different lifestyle than most people, I believe I can,” Spaak said.

Spaak home schools her children who are all gluten and diary-free. When one of her kids is starting to fall ill, they head to their chiropractor, Dr. Andres Sampedro.

“I believe we should have a choice when [it] comes to healthcare,” said Dr. Andres Sampedro, Chiropractor.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, children entering kindergarten must show proof of immunization for measles, pertussis, polio, mumps, rubella, hepatitis, chicken box, diphtheria and tetanus.

If a parent doesn’t want their child to receive those immunizations, that’s allowed under state law, but they have to sign a waiver.

“If a parent comes to a school nurse and tells us they don’t want their child to receive immunizations state law requires us to inform them they can waive their rights to immunizations, but they need to go to the health department and participate in an education session,” said Stephanie Painter, School Health Program Director, GRPS.

In 2015, a new rule was put in place, requiring parents opting out of any vaccines to make an appointment at the health department and receive education on the risks.

Mary Wisinski with the Kent County health department says the overall waiver rates decreased by more than 30 percent.

“We educate the parent about the risks and benefits if they choose to listen, every parent is different it seems most concerns fall around vaccine safety, vaccine schedule, vaccine ingredients,” Wisinski said.

Those ingredients is part of the reason Dr. Sampedro opted out of vaccines, he believes health comes from strengthening the body naturally, instead.

“If there was a way you could improve everything that works in your body heart liver stomach in your system if there was a way you can improve how your body works naturally without drugs, without side effects would you try it?” Sampedro said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, common ingredients in vaccines include thimerosal, aluminum, gelatin, human serum albumin, antibiotics, egg proteins, and yeast proteins just to name a few.

“Some ingredients are harmful if they were in our food would not be okay by the FDA but they’re okay in vaccinations, certain people can react,” Spaak said.

But we’re told those reactions are rare.

“Am i going to tell you 100 percent vaccines will never cause a problem i can’t do that, a majority of problems with vaccines are very mild a mild fever, pain, redness at the injection site,” Wisinski said.

“A lot of parents have misinformation about the vaccines, they’re worried about side effects that don’t occur they’re worried the child may be getting too many endogenous at the same time and those are things we have to alleviate by talking,” McGee said.

The FDA must approve a vaccine before it can be used in the United States. Safety and effectiveness of the vaccine are also evaluated by highly trained FDA scientists and doctors. After vaccines are licensed, they are monitored closely as people start using them, making sure the benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

“Part of the issue with vaccines is that whole system medical system is fear based so they put fear into people to do it if you don’t vaccinate you will get this you will do this you will die from this and while true, in some cases, I believe that if we improve our system naturally we can avoid all that,” Sampedro said.