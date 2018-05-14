Travel back to the 40’s & support veterans at Pin-Ups Tour show tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel back in time to the 1940's with music, dancing, and more, all while supporting veterans all across the nation at the Pin-Ups Tour tonight.

The Pin-Ups is a World War II style vintage variety and burlesque show that tours the country to delight audiences, military and non-military alike. From the moment guests walk in the door there will be dancing showgirls, Comedy, Variety Acts, Soulful Lounge singers, raffle-ticket selling beauties and so much more.

Proceeds from the show will benefit Veteran Assistance Hospitals Across America.

Veterans and active military members can get into the show for free, ticket prices for everyone else start at $25. The show is for audiences 18 and older only.

The show will take place at the H.O.M.E. in the B.O.B. at 7 p.m.

For more information on future Pin-Ups' Tours, visit www.pinupsontour.com.