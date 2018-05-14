West Michigan city to begin issuing hen licenses Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek residents will be able to start applying for hen licenses Monday morning as the city commission created a revision to the city’s animal ordinance.

The city will issue only 20 hen licenses to qualified applicants.

In order to qualify applicants must have chicken enclosures at least 20 feet from their property lines and over 40 feet from nearby homes.

If a resident receives one of these licenses it will cost $100 and will valid for three years.

Those interested in applying can go to the Planning and Zone Office on Division Street starting at 8 a.m.