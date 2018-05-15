Live – Jeffrey Willis murder trial resumes

Andy Gonzales sentenced for double shooting outside a busy Grand Rapids salon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing  23-year-old D’Andre Bullis Sr. last year will face prison time.

It happened outside a busy salon along Grandville Avenue  SW. The shooting also left another man injured, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

The suspect, Andy Gonzales, was sentenced in 17th  District Court in Grand Rapids on Monday.

Officials confirm Gonzales was sentenced on the following charges:

1) Assault with Intent to Murder: 420 months- 100 years
2) Felony firearm: 2 yrs
3) Felon in possession of a firearm: Credit time served (375 days)
4) Murder, 2nd degree: 780 months- 100 yrs

All counts to run concurrently, consecutive to the 2 years for Felony Firearm

