B2 Outlets offers discount prices, while giving back to the community

Looking for a place that has thrift store prices, but name-brand items? B2 Outlets is the place to go for deals, great products, and give back to the community at the same time.

B2 Outlets is a place where people can purchase brand new items at discount store prices, plus a portion of the profits go back into the community every week.

Non-profit organizations get money by partnering with B2 Outlets through their Shop2Give Program. All the organization has to do is promote their week, and then the non-profit get a percentage of the sales made at B2 Outlets for that Monday-Thursday.

For even more customer savings, B2 Outlets is running B2 Bonus Days now through June 30. When customers spend $25, they'll get $10 off to use on their next purchase, or spend $50 to get $20 off their next purchase.

B2 Outlet stores has seven West Michigan locations, with a new location opening in South Holland.

For more information on B2 Outlets and their mission, visit b2outlets.com.