Crepes by the Lakes coming to the Roll N’ Out Food Truck Fest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Over 30 food trucks and trailers will gather on Ionia Avenue and in Heartside Park in Downtown Grand Rapids’ for the city’s largest food truck rally to date.

It happens on May 20th from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Roll N’ Out Food Truck Fest will feature:

Picnic space in Heartside Park (bring a blanket to enjoy the weather and music!)

Food Truck Walk to win food truck gift certificates each hour from 12 to 6 pm

Entertainment performed on the Heartside Park stage

Community Partner areas providing complimentary family-friendly activities

Admission is free but each truck will feature $3 tasting items so cost-effective sampling is encouraged.