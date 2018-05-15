Live – Jeffrey Willis murder trial resumes

Michigan high court halts OK of wage bill to consider appeal

Posted 2:26 PM, May 15, 2018

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is halting the certification of a ballot initiative that would repeal the state’s prevailing wage law while the justices consider whether to hear an appeal.

The court issued a stay Tuesday. That means the state Court of Appeals’ order that the elections board certify the initiated legislation is on hold.

The board canceled a Tuesday afternoon meeting at which it was going to consider certifying the measure. It previously deadlocked 2-2 after Democrats agreed with unions’ concerns about paid circulators who gathered signatures.

The law requires that higher “prevailing” union-scale wages are paid workers on state-financed construction projects such as schools.

If the initiative is certified, the Republican-led Legislature will have 40 days to enact it or lawmakers could let it proceed to the November ballot.

