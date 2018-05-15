Live – Jeffrey Willis murder trial continues

Murder trial of Jeffrey Willis continues Tuesday

Posted 8:52 AM, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 08:55AM, May 15, 2018

Jeffrey Willis enters the courtroom on Monday, May 8, 2018 in the 14th Judicial Circuit Court in Muskegon, Michigan. Willis is facing trial for the kidnapping and murder of Heeringa, who disappeared from her late-night job at a Norton Shores gas station in April 2013. Her body has never been recovered.(Mike Krebs | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Testimony continues into a second week Tuesday morning in the Jeffrey Willis murder trial.

Willis is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa in 2013.  Heeringa has not been seen since she disappeared from the gas station where she worked in Norton Shores.  Her body has not been found.

Testimony throughout last week has included forensics experts, co-workers of both Willis and Heeringa, and Willis’ ex-wife Charlene Bishop.

Prosecutor DJ Hilson indicated to FOX 17 last week that he may rest his case Tuesday.  If that happens, Fred Johnson, Willis’ attorney could start calling witnesses Tuesday as well.

Willis is currently serving a sentence of life in prison for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014.  During that trial, Willis took the stand in his own defense.

FOX 17’s Doug Reardon will be in court Tuesday and will have updates on Twitter throughout the day.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s