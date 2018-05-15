× Murder trial of Jeffrey Willis continues Tuesday

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Testimony continues into a second week Tuesday morning in the Jeffrey Willis murder trial.

Willis is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa in 2013. Heeringa has not been seen since she disappeared from the gas station where she worked in Norton Shores. Her body has not been found.

Testimony throughout last week has included forensics experts, co-workers of both Willis and Heeringa, and Willis’ ex-wife Charlene Bishop.

Prosecutor DJ Hilson indicated to FOX 17 last week that he may rest his case Tuesday. If that happens, Fred Johnson, Willis’ attorney could start calling witnesses Tuesday as well.

Willis is currently serving a sentence of life in prison for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. During that trial, Willis took the stand in his own defense.

FOX 17’s Doug Reardon will be in court Tuesday and will have updates on Twitter throughout the day.