Muskegon Co. deputy to be honored during National Peace Officer's Memorial Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the world continues to pay tribute to our men and women in blue for National Police week, a West Michigan police officer will get a special honor today which is National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says the name of deputy Josiah C. Hazeltine will be added to the list of officers who died on the job during a service at the memorial today.

Deputy Hazeltine passed away nearly 110 years ago, back on November 15, 1908, when he and other officers were trying to stop fishermen from illegal fishing.

National Police week runs Sunday, May 13- Saturday, May 19, 2018.