Names scrawled on Alpine Avenue in crack sealing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- The names Matt, Josh, Sam, David, Jimmy and Chad O all have at least one thing in common. The six names are written on Alpine Avenue in crack sealing.

Who these people are remains a mystery. The cursive writing can be found where Alpine intersects with Avastar Parkway, but it isn't something you'd spot driving down the wrong. You'd barely notice it if you're on foot. The City of Walker's public works director Mike Koning said the crack seal on that stretch was done in September and that his department was just made aware of the names when FOX 17 called him.

A viewer video on Facebook alerted FOX 17. Mike Shuff works across the street.

"Good taxpayer money spent on these names on the ground," Shuff said.

He added, "I never realized it until you guys had said anything. Probably would have never realized."

Koning said there's no plan to remove or cover the writing.

What are your thoughts?