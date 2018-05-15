× Police: 1 in custody, 3 hospitalized after Ravenna crash

RAVENNA, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after a truck and a car collided in Ravenna.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5 p.m. in the area of Heights Ravenna Road and Main Street.

Officials tell FOX 17 one person was airlifted to the hospital and two others were taken by ambulance. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

Michigan State Police say one person fled after the crash and was taken into custody after an hour long search involving police dogs.

The person’s identity and other details about the events leading up to the crash were not released.

This is a developing story