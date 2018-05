× Slick roads cause crash with tree; GR man hospitalized

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Mecosta County say slick roads late Monday night and into Tuesday morning led up to a bad crash that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night on southbound U.S. 131 at Jefferson Road in Mecosta County.

Deputies say the driver, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids man, hydroplaned and hit a tree.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.