Surveillance photos released of Allegan Co. fraud suspects

Posted 9:18 AM, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23AM, May 15, 2018

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a couple of people suspected of retail fraud last week.

The incident happened at a store in Plainwell on May 10.  The couple were seen driving a yellow Monte Carlo.

Investigators say that the couple removed their license plate from the Monte Carlo before the theft and then stopped at a nearby gas station, also in Plainwell, to put it back on.

Anyone with information should call the Allegan County detectives at 269-686-4705 or 269-673-4286.

