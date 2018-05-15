Surveillance photos released of Allegan Co. fraud suspects

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a couple of people suspected of retail fraud last week.

The incident happened at a store in Plainwell on May 10. The couple were seen driving a yellow Monte Carlo.

Investigators say that the couple removed their license plate from the Monte Carlo before the theft and then stopped at a nearby gas station, also in Plainwell, to put it back on.

Anyone with information should call the Allegan County detectives at 269-686-4705 or 269-673-4286.