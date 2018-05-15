The search is on for the 2018 State Capitol Christmas Tree!

LANSING, Mich. — It may seem like we just got the winter season behind us, but state officials have already begun their search for the 2018 state Christmas tree.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget made the announcement.

“We rely on the general public’s help to find a great tree,” explained DTMB Director Dave DeVries. “When traveling around the state this summer, our hope is that Michiganders will keep their eyes peeled for just the right tree and let us know when they find it.”

Here are the qualifications in order to be considered:

A spruce or fir

At least 55 feet tall with a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches

Within easy access of a road with no interference from wires

Available at no cost.

Send detailed information to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov by August 15, 2018. You can also mail them to:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Lansing, MI 48909