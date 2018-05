THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are working to identify a child who was found alone Wednesday.

Three Rivers Police Department says the 2-year-old boy was found in the area of 8th Street around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The boy has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was found wearing fleece camouflage pants with an “orangish/red” shirt.

You are asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 if you have any information about the possible identity of the child.