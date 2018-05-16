Live – Jeffrey Willis Murder Trial

5 baby products to make lives easier for busy parents

Posted 12:02 PM, May 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01PM, May 16, 2018

The world of baby products is constantly evolving, improving technology, and making the lives of new parents easier.

Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Media share some of the newest and best solutions for over-tired and stressed out moms and dads.

Baby K'tan Diaper Bag- $49.95

  • The bag offers up 14 functional compartments which include two antibacterial pockets, two insulated bottle pockets, exterior water bottle and cell phone pockets and a built-in antibacterial wet bag.
  • The large built-in wet bag keeps in moisture and liquids with a water-tight zipper and the antibacterial nylon helps prevent the growth of germs and odor-causing bacteria.
  • Comes with stroller bar straps and is machine washable.

Bare® Air-free Feeding System- $15.50

better than baby bottles

  • Bare® Air-free feeding system is a healthier alternative to baby bottles. With patented Air-plug® technology, Bare® feeds baby air-free milk (to
    prevent gas buildup); in upright position and lets the baby control the flow/pace of feeding.
  • Bare® significantly reduced Acid Reflux symptoms in 75% of babies, in the first two weeks.
  • The Perfe-latch® nipple is for exclusively breastfed babies and the
  • Easy-latch® nipple for babies who bottle feed.
  • Discount: Use code BareAirFree for 20 percent off plus free shipping. Expires on May 31.

Itzy Ritzy Milk Boss Infant Feeding Pillow- $24.99

Itzy Ritzy Milk Boss Infant Breastfeeding and Bottle Feeding Support Pillow

  • Innovative breastfeeding and bottle feeding pillow that provides perfect support for baby and parents, helping to relieve arm strain.
  • Makes feeding easier and helps position baby at the proper angle for latching while breastfeeding at home or on-the-go.
  • Can be used to help reduce reflux and to comfortably burp baby.

Bloom Baby Wipes- starting at $1.29

bloom BABY Sensitive Skin Unscented Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes, 80-Count

  • These highly natural jumbo-sized uber-soft wipes from bloom BABY are made with clear energy and glacial water.
  • Wipes are bigger and have a unique textured surface area that “clears instead of smears”- getting the job done with just one wipe!

Lark Adventurewear Short Sleeve Bodysuit- starting at $26

Short Sleeve Bodysuit

  • Lark Adventurewear is the first children’s activewear apparel brand using innovative natural fabric that is UPF 50+ and wicks moisture to easily endure the daily life of a child.
  • Founded by a mom, Lark Adventurewear is the most innovative children’s fashion brand and the first to create an activewear fabric that is chemical-free and synthetic-free.
  • Perfect for active toddlers and children, their unique cotton-bamboo fabric keeps kids cool and comfortable by wicking moisture (sweat) from skin while also being super soft, breathable and fashionable.
  • Discount: Use code LARK15 for 15 percent off order.

For more information and discount codes, visit hellocapitalm.com.

