Detroit Pistons former champion Ben Wallace announces partnership with Drive

Posted 5:23 PM, May 16, 2018, by
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Wallace announcing that he will be involved in the front office and is excited learn the other side of basketball.

Ben Wallace and Steve Jbara President/Owner at press conference

Wallace was a powerful defensive player in the NBA. He won NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award four times during his nine year career in Detroit. Wallace played a large roll in the 2004-2005 NBA Finals run, (2004 champions) Wallace and Jbara have this summer to prepare for the 2018-19 season which begins in early November and is hosted at the Delta Plex in Walker, MI.
 

