Kalamazoo flooding expected as river rises

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Here comes the Kalamazoo River again.

Kalamazoo residents are being warned that the Kalamazoo River is rising after heavy rains earlier this week and over the weekend. The city says some areas in the Kalamazoo River Watershed have received between four and five inches of rain in the last 96 hours.

The river is expected to crest at about nine feet late on Thursday or early on Friday. No new rainfall is expected, but river will keep rising.

The flooding is not expected to be as bad as what was seen in February, when the river crested at 11.69 feet.

Some road closures are expected including Vine Street near Upjohn Park, Crosstown Parkway near Sheridan, Dutton Street, and streets in the immediate vicinity of the Crosstown Ponds. Portage Road and the viaduct are expected to remain open.

To see the expected flooding areas, click here to download a PDF from the city.