‘Puppy Mill Bill’ moves to Mich. House for consideration

LANSING, Mich. - Legislation is moving to the Michigan House of Representatives that would regulate pet shops, and unlikely parties are joining in an effort to fight it.

The so-called Puppy Mill Bill, House Bills 5917 and 5916, are efforts to protect constituents and their pets, according to legislators. The Michigan House Agriculture Committee faced a packed room Wednesday morning with people opposed to the bills, including people from the Humane Society and pet stores.

The bills would prevent pet stores from acquiring puppies from unregulated breeders, or puppy mills, and would create higher standards for pet stores. Breeders would be required to supply their U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection reports to pet stores.

But, when it comes to oversight, then the bill becomes a point of contention.

Trudy Ender of the Humane Society of West Michigan said that the bill would take away the rights of local authorities to inspect pet stores.

David Boelkes of The Barking Boutique said that regulating pet stores will not make the demand for pure breed puppies to decrease and buyers will then turn to "puppy mills."

It is still too early to tell what the impact of the bills would be. Pet store affiliates and animal advocates say they will continue to work toward doing what is best for pets.

The legislation now moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration.