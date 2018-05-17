× Author: Mystery of D.B. Cooper to be revealed in Grand Rapids Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A 46-year-old mystery that has baffled the world may be revealed Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

Principia Media, a book publisher, is holding a news conference at 1:00 p.m. where they will announce the D.B. Cooper, the man who hijacked a plane in 1971 and then parachuted out with $200,000 to never been seen again, has been identified. Author Carl Laurin says he believes Cooper was really a former military paratrooper named Walter R. Reca.

Laurin claims to have been Reca’s best friend. He says he has audio recordings with Reca where he discusses skyjacking details that had not been released in 2008. Principia Media says that evidence that Reca was Cooper will be released at the news conference.

On November 24, 1971, a man who said he was Dan Cooper was on a flight from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington. He handed a flight attendant, (a stewardess at the time), a note saying that he had a bomb. He demanded four parachutes and $200,000. In Seattle, he let the passengers go in return for the parachutes and the cash and ordered the plane to fly to Mexico. Somewhere along the flight, he parachuted from the plane and was never seen again.

Principia Media says they will release evidence like documentation how the $200,000 was spent, confessions from Reca to two different people and witness testimony from a person who spoke with Reca within an hour of his jump.

Laurin has a memoir called “D.B. Cooper & Me: A Criminal, A Spy, My Best Friend.”

