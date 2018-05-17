Train, car collide in Kentwood

Posted 7:54 PM, May 17, 2018, by , Updated at 08:11PM, May 17, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a car and a train Thursday in Kentwood.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says the crash happened at the tracks on 36th Street just west of East Paris Avenue.  It was reported just before 7 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

A tow truck is en route to remove the car from the train tracks.

Officials say the crossing gates at the tracks were functioning properly at the time of the crash.  The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story

