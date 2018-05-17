× Ex-Plainfield Twp supervisor cops guilty plea over real-estate deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Plainfield Township supervisor Jay Spencer faces sentencing July 3rd related to a real-estate deal.

Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker confirms to FOX 17 that Spencer entered a guilty plea to the felony charge of Engaging in the Business of Private Banking, which comes with a potential maximum sentence of four years in prison. Other felony charges – including embezzlement and larceny-by-conversion – were dropped, as part of the plea deal.

The 54-year-old Spencer was charged after being involved in a real-estate deal that involved renovating and flipping a house. He was accused of misusing some money that a partner, Jolen Jackson, had invested in his business back in 2011.

Spencer was Plainfield Township supervisor for about four years. He did not run for re-election after his term in office expired in 2016. The charges did not involve township money.