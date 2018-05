Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich.-- One of the world's leading authorities on calisthenics and personal training is coming to West Michigan for a day-long seminar.

Danny Kavadlo is known, globally, for his minimalist philosophy, feats of bodyweight strength and motivation.

He'll be at Quest Fitness Saturday June 9 from 8am-6pm. Sign up here.

Quest Fitness is owned by Ray Shonk, Michigan's only certified progressive calisthenics trainer. He's also the author of The Calisthenics Quest.