Final year for 30th annual Great Lakes Kite Festival

Posted 6:16 AM, May 17, 2018, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This weekend marks the start of the largest kite festival in the Midwest celebrating its 30th year anniversary.

Organizers of the Great Lakes Kite Festival in Grand Haven say this will actually be the last year for the event, which brings people from all over the world.

It’s an event featuring dozens of life-sized kites, some as big as school buses.

The fest runs 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday but is of course dependent on wind and weather conditions.

The kite fest is free to attend. Organizers say this is the final year for the fest.

