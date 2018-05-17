× Grand Rapids meat company recalls sausages and hot dogs for ‘undeclared allergen’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids meat company is recalling over 300,000 pounds of products due to a “misbranding” and an “undeclared allergen.”

Kent Quality Foods announced the recall Wednesday. The products are being recalled because they contain soy, which is an allergen, and is not on the label.

The ready-to-eat hot dogs and sausages were produced on various dates between September 9, 2017 and April 20, 2018. The products being recalled all have the establishment number “EST. 5694” or “P-5964” in the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped nationwide.

For a complete list of the products, click here.

The company says that on May 12, they noticed during product inventory that the label for the spice mixture used in the production of one of the beef sausages contained hydrolyzed soy protein as an ingredient and the label for their sausage did not include soy. This was the only product that specifically contained the undeclared soy, but the other products are being recalled due to possible cross-contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of any reactions due to consuming these products. Anyone with these products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.