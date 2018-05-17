Hudsonville baseball field could become condos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – A baseball field in Hudsonville could become a thing of the past. A developer wants to turn it into a housing development. Hillcrest field is off 36th Avenue and it’s that baseball diamond that’s at the center of the proposal. The planning commission there voted Wednesday to move the plan along that would turn the field into 24 single family residential units. ‘Creek Side Companies’ is the developer requesting the rezoning of the ball field. Some community members say after years of neglect the diamond has become a sandlot. But many feel the field should be left to allow ball players to enjoy it.

“As far as rezoning this I see no advantage to rezoning it and making it available to houses on the ball field area. I think we should do what other communities are doing, adding green space.” Says a community member at public comment.

This is just 1 of 26 baseball fields within the city limits of Hudsonville. And while half of them are on school property and not available all the time, city officials tell FOX 17 News that is still way above state standards for how many are required in a community.

The city commission would ultimately have the final say on the approval. The next meeting is coming up on June 12th. The rezoning still needs to overcome a few more hurdles before final vote, which is scheduled to take place on July 18th.