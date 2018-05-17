Looking for a fun high-intensity workout? Try WERQ Dance Fitness!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a new way to workout? There's a new workout that is designed to get the blood flowing, body moving, and the fun going called WERQ Dance Fitness.

WERQ is a wildly addictive cardio dance class based on popular pop and hip hop music. The workout consist of non-stop, repetitive dance moves, designed to get people sweating and burning off fat.

Want to give this workout routine a try? WERQ is hosting a special session at Our Savior Lutheran School to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Grand Rapids.

CharityWERQ is happening Friday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m.

To find a WERQ dance fitness class near you, or for more information on this event, visit werqfitness.com.