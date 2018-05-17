Man arrested for stabbing two people in Branch Co. road rage incident

COLDWATER, Mich. – A 22-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing two people in an apparent road rage incident.

Coldwater Public Safety officials say the incident started Wednesday afternoon in the area of U.S. 12 and Sprague Street. Investigators say that the 22-year-old was a passenger in a small, white SUV, driven by a 27-year-old woman. At that scene, the suspect got out of the SUV and ran to a white Ford F150 pickup truck. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the driver, a 39-year-old man, in the chest.

The suspect got back in the SUV and drove away. The victim followed the suspect to Hull Street and Michigan Avenue where the two vehicles collided. The suspect then got out of the SUV and stabbed the passenger in the pickup truck, a 47-year-old man. The suspect left that scene as well.

Police were able to find the suspect, west of Coldwater. He is currently in the Branch County Jail and is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder.