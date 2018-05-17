× Man charged with home invasion in Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have identified the man charged in a home invasion this week in Ottawa County.

Christian Steve Bracamontes, 21, of Holland Township, is accused of breaking into a woman’s Park Township home early Wednesday morning in the 16000 block of Riley Street.

Police say Bracamontes entered the woman’s home with a weapon and demanded money and even use restraints on her.

We’re told the suspect tried to run from the scene before police could arrive but a K9 was able to track down the suspect.

The woman was not injured.

Bracamontes is charged with armed robbery, felony firearms and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm.

Anyone with more information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or tips can be sent to MOSOTIPS.com .