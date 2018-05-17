Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Pal's Diner on 28th Street will now be known as "Dan's Diner."

Pal's closed last fall, when the owners announced they would retire. They launched a search for a new owner, to keep the restaurant's theme as a 50's diner.

A local chef stepped in to become the new owner; he and his team plan to clean up the building and update the menu, but the biggest change will be that name.

The building was built in 1954 in New Jersey, and the whole thing was relocated to Kent County in the 90's.

The grand reopening is set for May 29.

2. Ford International Airport is celebrating a milestone, more than one million people passed through the facility in just the first four months of the year.

It's the fastest the airport has served one million passengers in its history. More than a quarter million people flew in or our in April alone.

Compared to 2017, Ford International is seeing a 15 percent increase in travelers in the first four months. Officials say the completed first phase of renovations has helped move people through the airport faster than before.

The second round of construction is set to begin this fall.

3. The largest kite festival in the Midwest will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend, but it will be it's last.

Organizers of the Great Lakes Kite Festival in Grand Haven say this will actually be the last year for the event that brings in kite lovers and fans from all over the world.

Hundreds of kites are featured, some as big as school buses. The fest runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, depending on wind and weather conditions.

The kite fest is free to attend.

4. A group of lunch ladies in West Michigan are bringing students together for a talent show!

It's happening tonight, May 17, at Daisy Brook Elementary in Fremont.

The cafeteria staff came up with the idea of hosting a talent show. There will be a variety of acts from hula hooping, to comedians and even magicians.

The school will come together for the talent show at 1:30, and the public will get a chance to see it tonight at 6.

The show is donation-based with all the money going to support different year-round activities for the kids and some improvements around the school.

5. Graduation Day falls on various days over the next two months, but an annual celebration of all academic achievement aims to honor all students with a cap and gown.

The spotlight shines on 2018 graduates of all education levels have the spotlight today for National Graduation Tassel Day.

Anyone who's a grade school, college, or trade school grad, basically anyone who's worn that tassel will be celebrated today.

To celebrate, post a graduate photo on social media with #GraduationTasselDay.