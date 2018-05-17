Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Holland Twp.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash Thursday afternoon in Holland Township.

The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. at the corner of 136th Avenue and Butternut Drive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says that a driver of a 1999 GMC Jimmy pulled onto northbound Butternut from a gas station and struck the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from West Olive, was taken to the hospital with head injuries and broken bones. He is listed in stable condition at Holland Community Hospital and his injuries are said to be non-life threatening. Deputies say he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the GMC Jimmy, a 59-year-old Holland man was not hurt. He was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.

The crash is still under investigation.