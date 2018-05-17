Northview Baseball on the verge of a league title in “rebuilding year”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Northview baseball doesn't have any really hard throwers or big power hitters, but they are winning baseball games.

"We don`t have any guys that throw 80 plus miles an hour, we don`t have anybody that`s got home runs in the column" 20th year Northview head coach Jason Denton said.

The Wildcats are 14-1 in the OK White and 20-5 overall on the season.

"We just do things as a team and we move base runners and throw strikes" Denton added. "We have a handful of young pitchers that have done what we asked them to do and overall it`s just a team effort, it sounds cliché but that is where we`re at."

Northview's top 4 pitchers consist of a junior and 3 sophomores, none of which had pitched on varsity prior to this season.

The Wildcats are currently on a 12-game winning streak and they credit their success to staying loose and a little country music.

"We have a really kind of funny team" sophomore utility man Kolbe VandenBerg said. "Coaches say that this hasn`t been a normal team for Northview, usually it`s more serious."

"We have a couple songs that we listen to before the game" senior shortstop Seth Henshaw said. "Fishing in the Dark is kind of our song I guess."

The Wildcats currently lead Forest Hills Central and Forest Hills Northern by 2 games in the loss column headed into the final conference series of the season which starts Saturday.

"I felt we should have won it last year but we fell just short, it is a redemption year" senior catcher Alex Christian said. "I feel like we have more rivals in this league with Central, Northern and Lowell and Lowell and Central came in and it is just nice beating them 5 out of 6 and to win the White would mean a lot to us.'

Northview will host Grandville (21-3) on Friday afternoon.