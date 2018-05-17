One dead in crash on Barry County road

Posted 9:42 AM, May 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:07AM, May 17, 2018

Coats Grove Road, near Woodland

WOODLAND TWP., Mich. – One person is dead after a head-on crash in Barry County.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Coats Grove Road.

Sheriff Dar Leaf tells FOX 17 that a woman with her three children were in a minivan that hit a Toyota in a head-on collision on the two-lane road.  The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.  All three children survived and have been taken to Sparrow Hospital.  The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

It is not clear at this time which vehicle crossed the center line.  Sheriff Leaf says they believe that the sun may have been a factor in the crash.

We’ll have more information from the scene when it becomes available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s