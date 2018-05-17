× One dead in crash on Barry County road

WOODLAND TWP., Mich. – One person is dead after a head-on crash in Barry County.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Coats Grove Road.

Sheriff Dar Leaf tells FOX 17 that a woman with her three children were in a minivan that hit a Toyota in a head-on collision on the two-lane road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. All three children survived and have been taken to Sparrow Hospital. The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

It is not clear at this time which vehicle crossed the center line. Sheriff Leaf says they believe that the sun may have been a factor in the crash.

We’ll have more information from the scene when it becomes available.