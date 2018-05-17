Sheriff saves 2 men from heroin overdose in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The quick work and thinking by a West Michigan sheriff this week saved two men from an overdose this week.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff tells us he was at the Qdoba on West Main Street in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.

Sheriff Richard Fuller just happened to be there to get dinner and saw a driver slumped at the wheel with their car running. He says the passenger was using a syringe to inject something.

Sheriff Fuller says he immediately called 911, and with the help of a deputy, saved the lives of those two people.

"It was a little startling to have to go to the store or a restaurant and see this in a parking lot, but we`re hearing more and more of these cases and we`re seeing it very often," Sheriff Fuller said.

"I was just pleased that the deputy had heard the call, responded and was able to give me one of the Narcan kits to use while he used the other one," he said.

We're told the men in the car were 23 and 28-years old. It is not clear if they will face any charges.