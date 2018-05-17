Smart Shopper: Rummage sales, flea markets and more, Oh My!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year is so fun and so overwhelming when it comes to sales and flea markets. I found a few I wanted to share with you.

Muskegon YMCA White Elephant Sale : We told you all about the White Elephant Sale here in Grand Rapids, but did you realize Muskegon’s YMCA y-m-c-a has one, too? This is 55th year, held at the Folkert Community Hub and Banquet Center in Norton Shores. It’s from 9am. to 5p.m. Friday and then 9a.m. to 3p.m. on Saturday. On Friday, you can pay $5 for an early bird entry. Beyond that, it’s free!

Farm Girl Flea Market : People just love the Farm Girl Flea Market at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds. There are more than 150 vendors this weekend with everything from rustic home decor, vintage finds, jewelry and more. It takes place this Friday from 4pm. to 8p.m. For $15 you can get VIP for the “first pickin’s” sale on Friday. This will also get you food, drinks and entry into Saturday’s market. That’s a steal! If you want to go Saturday, it’s just $5 from 8a.m. to 4p.m. kids 12 and under are free.

Fulton Street Farmers Market Rummage sale : For the first time this Sunday, there is going to be a rummage sale, from noon until 4p.m. at the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market. The market is teaming up with Midtown Neighborhood Association and the Salvation Army Grand Rapids. All of this is taking place under the pavilion. Come find some bargains, enjoy concessions, music and even some family friendly games.

Perrin Brewing Merchandise Blow-out sale : Want show your pride for the great beer at Perrin Brewing? From May 17-20, from noon to 8p.m. stop by to snag some discounted gear. They are located 5910 Comstock Park Dr., Comstock Park, MI.

Design Design's Final Factory sale, 19 La Grave Ave., Grand Rapids : Wow! I stumbled upon this sale and was so bummed I didn't have time to shop. The entire first floor of this factory is filled with greeting cards, paper tableware, party goods, birthday candles, gift packaging, stationary etc. The discounts started at 70-90% off and continue to be slashed! No, they aren't going out of business; quite the opposite. They are expanding their office space for their team members.

Customer Appreciation Day at Jones Farm Meats, LLC, Saranac : Why would thousands of people flock to a country setting in Saranac this Saturday? Because the deals are just THAT good at Jones Farm Meats! Don't take my word for it, click here to see for yourself.

