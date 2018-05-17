× Suspect in stolen-pickup crash in Ravenna hit with two charges

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The alleged driver of a stolen pickup truck that was involved in a three-vehicle crash this week now stands formally charged.

Muskegon County District Court records show 37-year-old Todd McLean of Muskegon was arraigned Thursday afternoon on single counts of Fleeing & Eluding and Motor Vehicle Theft: Unauthorized Use. Bond was set at $5,000 for the Motor Vehicle Theft charge.

The crash occurred late Tuesday afternoon, on Heights Ravenna Road at Main Street in the Village of Ravenna. Michigan State Police say a trooper from their Rockford Post spotted the 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck on Heights Ravenna Road in Sullivan Township around 5 p.m. Tuesday, moments after receiving a stolen-vehicle report. Police say the trooper turned his cruiser around and began following the pickup truck. He turned on his emergency lights and siren, but the truck sped up and attempted to flee, police say. A short while later, the trooper broke off the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle crashed about seven minutes later. Witnesses told troopers the pickup truck had run the stop sign and struck a car, which then kareened into a third vehicle. A 34-year-old passenger in the first car was flown by medical chopper to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in stable-but-critical condition. Two other people received treatment for minor injuries at Hackley Hospital.

State Police say the stolen pickup truck crashed into a utility pole after striking the first car. That caused a power outage in the immediate Ravenna area, and the pickup had to be extricated from underneath the fallen pole after that. State Police say the driver took off running, but was later tracked down by an MSP canine team and taken into custody.