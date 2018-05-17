Walk inside historic homes of Grand Rapids at Heritage Hills Weekend Tour of Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heritage Hills Neighborhood Association is celebrating their 50th anniversary this weekend. Help them celebrate and take a look inside some of Grand Rapids' oldest homes at their annual Weekend Tour of Homes.

Walk inside seven lovely restored private houses in one of the country's largest urban historic districts. Some of the houses on the tour include Voigt House, Meyer May Home, and the Art Deco Museum School.

Take a look at some of the other houses on the tour in the gallery below.

Tours are taking place Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 20 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $18 and are available at the Heritage Hill Association office or heritagehillweb.org.