Walk inside historic homes of Grand Rapids at Heritage Hills Weekend Tour of Homes

Posted 10:50 AM, May 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:49AM, May 17, 2018

Heritage Hills Neighborhood Association is celebrating their 50th anniversary this weekend. Help them celebrate and take a look inside some of Grand Rapids' oldest homes at their annual Weekend Tour of Homes.

Walk inside seven lovely restored private houses in one of the country's largest urban historic districts. Some of the houses on the tour include Voigt House, Meyer May Home, and the Art Deco Museum School.

Take a look at some of the other houses on the tour in the gallery below.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Tours are taking place Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 20 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $18 and are available at the Heritage Hill Association office or heritagehillweb.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s