WestFest 2018 is underway

Posted 4:40 PM, May 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The west side of Grand Rapids will be celebrating its heritage, history and culture this weekend with the annual WestFest Carnival.

The festival kicks off Thursday and will feature food and drinks from The Mitten Brewing Company, New Holland Brewing, Pork Fat Slim's BBQ, Silver Star Cafe LLC and Ananda Ice.

Tickets are only $20 before May 17 at noon, onsite ticket prices are $28 for wristbands, 4 ride tickets for $5 or 50 tickets for $50.

The first 250 people to purchase a wristband will also receive a free one-day pass to the John Ball Zoo.

