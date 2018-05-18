Hope Softball falls in Game 1 of Super Regionals

Posted 11:50 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:52PM, May 18, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope softball team dropped game one 3-2 on Friday against Case Western Reserve in the NCAA Division III Super Regionals.

The Flying Dutch get a rematch on Saturday in Game 2 at 1pm with a chance to force a decisive Game 3.

