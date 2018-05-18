Kirk Cousins leads Holland Christian in ‘Game On’ Event

Posted 11:44 PM, May 18, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback and Holland Christian graduate, Kirk Cousins, returned to participate in this year's 'Game On' event against West Ottawa.

The Holland Christian alumni all-stars came back to win 38-36 over Tyler Van Tubbergen and the West Ottawa alumni all-stars.

