Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 18

1. The town of Windsor is all abuzz as the excitement builds for the royal wedding on Saturday, even here in the U.S. Now there's a name generator floating around online to help people figure out what their royal name is.

Here's how it works:

Title- Lord or Lady First Name- Grandparent's Name Surname- First Pet's Name Of- Street Name.

2. The royal wedding is on everyone's mind this weekend, but that's not the only big party going on. It's National Pizza Party Day, and to celebrate Pizza Hut is offering three medium, one-topping pizzas for $5 each.

Just use the promo code "PIZZAPARTY18", plus fans can win their own pizza party by using #HeresToTheHut. Winners will be announced every hour.

3. If you've been looking for a job in education, you're in luck, because there's a job fair that's just for teachers happening today.

Kalamazoo Public Schools wants to fill positions at Washington Writers' Academy, and the Woodward School for Technology and Research.

Both schools are part of a pilot project for next year, with an alternative schedule. School will start in July, with shorter summer breaks, but longer breaks during the school year.

The district is also looking for regular teachers for next year, for all grade levels. Teachers with a focus on special education, math, science, Spanish and English are in high demand.

The fair runs from 4-6 p.m. at the district's Professional Development Center on West Main Street.

4. It's Art Museum Day! To celebrate, the Grand Rapids Art Museum is letting people in for free!

Explore the museum's permanent collection, as well as exhibits that are going on.

If you sign up for a membership in-person today, you'll get a two year membership for the price of one.

5. The annual Cider Week in Grand Rapids wraps up on Saturday, with a festival on the Gilette Bridge downtown.

There will be local music and food to enjoy from 1-5 p.m.

Admission costs between $10-$25.