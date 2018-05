SCOTTS, Mich. — A woman was hit by a train and killed Friday in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department says she was hit by the freight train at about 7:45 p.m. while walking on the train tracks in Scotts.

Undersheriff James VanDyken says the woman had her back to the train when she was hit. Officials are working to identify her.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story