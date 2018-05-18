Police: 3 arrested, $20,000 in meth seized in Ionia County

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say three men from Kalamazoo were arrested and thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine was recovered Thursday at an Ionia County gas station.

Nathan Elferink, Brian Allan Jones and Arieus Taylor were arrested at the Pilot gas station on S. State Road just north of I-96. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says a half-pound of crystal meth with a street value of about $20,000 was also seized during the bust.

Elferink and Jones both face charges of possession, intent to deliver and delivering methamphetamine. Taylor is charged with possession of meth.

All three men are being held behind bars on $50,000 bond.

The joint investigation involved the sheriff’s office, Central Michigan Enforcement Team and Michigan State Police.

