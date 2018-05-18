× Wyoming water main fixed, but road remains closed

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming residents affected by a major water main break now have water service back.

The City of Wyoming says that water was turned back on for affected residents at about 1:45 a.m. The water main under Clyde Park Avenue just north of 28th Street broke Thursday afternoon, flooding the street and local businesses.

A boil water advisory for the affected area remains in effect until further notice.

Clyde Park Avenue is still closed as crews work to repair the street. The city says it will take about two days to get the road repaved.