KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A West Michigan school district is teaming up with its local library in effort to improve students' reading skills.

More than 1,000 books will be given away for free in Bronson Park Saturday.

Mayor Bobby Hopewell and leaders from the Kalamazoo Public library and public schools will be handing out books today from noon until 2.

It's all part of the Kalamazoo Public Library's summer reading program. Research shows students who read in the summer maintain a better reading level.