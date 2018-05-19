× 20 hurt in explosion and fire at Texas plastic fabrication plant

PASADENA, Texas (CNN) — Twenty people were injured in a Sunday explosion and fire at Kuraray America Eval, a plastic fabrication company in Pasadena, Texas, according to Jeff Suggs, the corporate emergency manager for Kuraray.

Suggs said the explosion happened around 10 a.m. and was caused by an over-pressurization of piping in the building.

All those injured are adult men who work in the maintenance department of Kuraray, he said. Two of the 20 were air-flighted out in serious condition, and seven others will be transported by ground ambulance with minor injuries, according to Suggs.

Pasadena’s Office of Emergency Management said there is no danger to the public at this time.